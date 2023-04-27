Firefly Lane season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the second part of season 2 premiering today, what can we say in regards to a Firefly Lane season 3 at Netflix? What is there to hope for right now?

Well … we wish that we had some great news to share here, but we don’t. The episodes today are meant to be the end of the road for the Sarah Chalke – Katherine Heigl show, and that is the news that has been out there for a little while now.

Is it fair to be disappointed about this? Sure, but we do think that there is a little bit of a silver lining in here. Just think about it like this — all things considered, there was a serious risk that the show wouldn’t get a proper ending here at all! We know that Netflix has a real tendency to pull the rug out from under shows and in the end, we’re grateful that they aren’t doing that here at all.

Now with this in mind, the biggest thing that we can hope for is that both of these leads to have some other projects again down the road. We’d love to have Chalke have a longstanding role in another comedy; we know that some people have Roseanne memories with her but for us personally, we’ll always know her best for being Dr. Reid on Scrubs for such a long period of time.

Meanwhile, Heigl could find herself in another project. We highly doubt that she’s ever going to be back as a part of Grey’s Anatomy, given 1) the way in which she left that and also 2) a lot of the comments that have been made over time since then.

Let’s just hope that the end of the season 2 finale is enough to satisfy everyone out there!

