Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Double Eviction preview

What is going to happen on tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode? We know that either Anika or Kuzie is going to be sent out and after that, we will get into the next eviction. A Double is coming!

First and foremost, though, let’s discuss the Kuzie side of things. It feels pretty clear at the time of this writing that we are going to see her evicted from the game; heck, it was before the latest Digital Daily arrived! We just wanted to wait and see that before we jumped into any super-crazy, radical conclusions.

Well, now that we’ve seen the Daily, it does feel clear that she’s heading out the door. Things are still really tense between Anika and her, and we just think that’s an unfortunate consequence of them both being competitive and at the end of the day, wanting to be there. They should be fine after the fact. Kuzie’s just a fighter; we also want to point out that she and Renee had a really nice moment in today’s drop, so we don’t think that the Veto Ceremony is some sort of microcosm for their relationship.

Also, Kuzie told Ty about the Crown and encouraged Renee to do whatever she can to make it to the end.

Double Eviction preview

At the moment, we do think that Ty and Renee are the two biggest targets. If Ty is eligible to be taken out tonight, we do think he’ll be a goner. It’s just too hard to justify keeping him now. Renee is a better social player and it’s amazing the respect that she’s garnered for that in the game. Claudia and Shanaya will turn on her at this point if given the opportunity.

Is Daniel a stealth threat at this point? Don’t rule that out. He is a big fan and with that, he’s very good at calculating what to do and when.

What do you think we are going to see entering tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11?

