Magnum PI season 6: Jay Hernandez on early ideas

It’s true that for the time being, nothing is altogether confirmed in regards to a Magnum PI season 6 on NBC. Are we hopeful? Sure, and we know the cast and crew is, as well. Of course, we also learned last year not to get overconfident, and we won’t here. It is going to take a lot of patience, but we’ll keep crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

Just in case anyone was curious, though, as to whether or not Jay Hernandez has some ideas as to what the future could hold, let’s just say that he has plenty. As a matter of fact, he’s hoping for a pretty interesting change in the event the show comes back. Here is some of what he had to say on the subject to Collider:

…I definitely have a list. I have a lot of suggestions. I’m constantly doing work that probably nobody sees. But in terms of next season, one of my hopes is that we actually add more serialized aspects to the show. After living with an audience for five seasons, they’ve earned it and I think they’re comfortable with it. There’s a shorthand. It’s those touches that keep people tuning in and interested. For me, as an actor on the show where I’ve shot almost 100 episodes, it’s more interesting. So, that’s one thing that I’d like to add. And then, there are a number of other suggestion that I have, and we’ll see if I get to implement them. There are always creative conversations between me and Eric Guggenheim, the showrunner. I definitely have some ideas. If we do get the opportunity to come back, I think the next season will probably be one of our best. If we get to do it, we’re gonna make it worth it, like we did this season. I think this was one of the strongest seasons that we’ve had so far, and the network and the studio both agree. It’s a living, breathing thing. These shows evolve, and the characters evolve. It’s been fun watching that happen and watching Magnum’s evolution, and I’m curious and excited to see what happens next season, if we get one.

We do think there is a roadmap to what some of what Jay is talking about, as the later seasons of Criminal Minds (including the new Paramount+ version) have become a lot more serialized. We do think the procedural elements were more necessary in the earlier seasons, back when nobody was sure as to whether or not the show would work. Now, however, it’s got one of the most loyal followings out there. We don’t think there is all that much to worry about and with that in mind, we think such a change could be fun.

After all, it’d absolutely give the creative team and the cast more challenges, and we are 100% about that. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that it happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including when a possible season 6 could premiere

What sort of ideas would you want to see in a potential Magnum PI season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







