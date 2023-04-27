Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you going to have a chance to see the medical drama back alongside Station 19? Well, if you’re wondering about that, let’s just say that we’ve got a lot of great info to hand out within!

So where do we start here? Well, we should go ahead and share some of the bad news that for the first time in weeks, we aren’t going to be seeing the medical drama and firefighter spin-off around. Curious in learning the reason for that? Well, this is tied squarely to the presence of the NFL Draft, which is starting in a matter of hours. Sure, it’s frustrating, but it’s hard to be THAT bitter when we’ve had a nice run of stories over the past several months.

If you want to at least set the stage for what is coming up next, we are happy to help with that! All you have to do at the moment is take a look below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 16, “Dirty Laundry” – The team responds to a tragic freeway pileup. Andy helps Natasha face the fallout of a recent decision just as Ben deals with the fallout of his own.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 17, “Come Fly with Me” – Teddy calls an emergency meeting to discuss the intern program. Link wrestles with his own self-doubt as he preps for a massive surgery, and Nick shares some much-needed guidance with a struggling Lucas.

When are the finales going to air?

Think a little bit later in May — there are 18 episodes for Station 19, whereas Grey’s Anatomy is doing and is going to cap things off with a two-hour event. Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary are going to be back for the grand finale … but also know there is going to be a season 20.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including other details about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the two return?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







