A Million Little Things series finale preview: How will it end?

As we get ourselves prepared for the A Million Little Things series finale on ABC next week, let’s go ahead and tackle the question. How is this show going to come to a close? Are we able to get a good read on it now?

Based on the way in which this week’s episode concluded, it doesn’t feel all that difficult to start o have a clearer idea as to where things are going, difficult as it may be. Within the final episode, we do think the inevitable could be coming now for Gary. It was indicated that he is not going to try any more treatments and because of that, he is going to be comfortable for the rest of his days. It is hard to imagine that he will survive the ending, and we do think his death is going to be a part of the story ahead.

However, we don’t think that the finale is necessarily meant to be somehow devastating and a series of punches to the heart. Gary has prepared for this moment, and he has accepted it. Now, he gets to say goodbye on his own terms. Don’t be shocked if a big chunk of the finale is at this point all about watching him say his goodbyes, and the rest of his friends mourning his death both in the present and after the fact. We do anticipate that there will be some sort of service, and then maybe we’ll get a little bit after the fact.

At this point, we do tend to think that the final part of this episode will be some sort of flash-forward to what happens after the fact, where we are going to see where a lot of the friend group ends up. We also tend to think that they will be exactly where Gary would want them — happy.

When the dust settles on this show, you are meant to have hope. We really think that, even if there are some dark times with some of the characters right now.

How do you think the series finale for A Million Little Things is going to end?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

