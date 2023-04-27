Bob Hearts Abishola season 5: Will it be final season on CBS?

We heard earlier this year that Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 was going to be the final one on CBS, and of course it was easy to be excited about that.

However, at the same time we wouldn’t blame anyone for feeling a little bittersweet about things now. After all, there are a lot of signs out there suggesting that the comedy (produced by Warner Bros. TV) could end up saying goodbye after the season.

According to a report from Deadline, there is a chance that we are entering the final season as the network has, for now, only ordered 13 episodes. Now, there could be a chance that this changes at some point down the road, but it is something to keep your eye on. What is a little more solidified is that we are only going to have two confirmed series regulars moving forward in Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, Everyone else is only confirmed to be in five episodes as recurring cast members, with a chance that this could expand outward.

Now, we know that Bob Hearts Abishola had one of the biggest casts out of any comedy out there this past year, but this move, plus some salary reductions, could all be a sign of the future of TV — at least when it comes to shows that hail from outside studios like this one. It is just so expensive in an era of declining ratings to keep doing things the same way that you did in the past! Networks and writers are going to have to be so much more creative.

If there is any silver lining here…

We are at least grateful to know, at least for the time being, that we are going to get a proper final season for this show. Let’s just put it this way: It would be so much more devastating if we didn’t get something that resembled proper closure here.

Are you thinking that Bob Hearts Abishola season 5 is going to be the final one over at CBS?

