Ted Lasso season 4: Brendan Hunt on possibility after long break

For everyone out there still holding out hope for a Ted Lasso season 4, you should not extinguish it completely, at least for the time being.

We know that this has been talked about for a long time — whether or not season 3 was going to be the final one. Yet, Apple TV+ has never confirmed anything, and we know that they would love nothing more than to bring the show back for more episodes. The viewership is there. The big question for the time being is whether or not there is a story behind the scenes.

Speaking in a new interview with Digital Spy, here is what co-creator and star Brendan Hunt (a.k.a. Coach Beard) had to say about some long-term plans, noting that the plan has always been for this to be a three-season arc:

“Does that mean it’s the end of the series? Not necessarily … But at the very least after season three, we’re going to take a break, get away from each other’s pretty faces for a while, of which we are so tired.

“And then after that, everything’s on the table.”

We would be surprised if anything about the long-term future of the show is said over the next several months. If there is not a season 4, remember that there is also a chance at a spin-off or something else in that vein down the road! We imagine that with a cast this big, there is a plan for a lot of different stories a little bit later on down the road.

For now, just remember that there are five episodes left — go ahead and brace yourselves for so much drama and comedy at every single moment the rest of the way!

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

