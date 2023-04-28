Is Yellowjackets new tonight on Showtime? We know that there has been a great run for Melanie Lynskey and the rest of the cast, but will it continue?

We wish that there was some great news to share now within this piece but, unfortunately, this is where we pump the brakes — at least for the time being. For the first time since the start of the season, there is no installment on the air tonight. Why? Well, there is no precise answer to this out there right now, but you can likely attribute it to the oh-so-simple fact that the post-production team may need the extra time to polish up the remainder of this season. As someone who wants this show to be as perfect as humanly possible, we can’t say that we’re altogether upset about this in the slightest.

So what is the future going to hold for the show the rest of the way? Well, there are four more episodes still to come on May 5, May 12, May 19, and then the finale on May 26. We are, of course, referring to the dates in which the episodes premiere on the Showtime app, rather than the dates that we are actually going to see some of them on linear television. There is already a season 3, so you don’t have to worry about.

So what is ahead in season 2 episode 6, titled “Qui”?

There are two things that we would watch out for and for now, both of them are Shauna-specific. First and foremost, you’ve got the character giving birth in the past. There is no precise word on what happens to that baby out there, so this is at least something to look out for at the moment.

To go along with this, we’d also say to be prepared for Shauna to have to answer some big questions in the present about Adam’s death. While this isn’t our favorite storyline on the show right now, it is clear that it is not going anywhere.

