Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 return date: Showtime questions

As we inch closer to answer to midnight, it makes all the sense in the world to wonder about Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6. Why wouldn’t we? There are so many different things to be excited about!

Unfortunately, this is where a little bit of the bad news comes into play: We’re going to be waiting for it a little while longer. Or, to be specific, a full week longer than many expected.

For those who are not presently aware, the Melanie Lynskey survival drama is not on Showtime this week. Why? Well, it seems to be tied to both the network’s programming desires and perhaps post-production, which needs more time to finish the show. The Yellowjackets premiere came on a pretty short period of time after filming wrapped, especially compared to a lot of other premium-cable shows that are out there.

Rest assured, though, that this is not a long break, and there are a lot of exciting things still to come for everyone on board the series. There are four more episodes, and within those we expect to see resolution to a few different things.

What are we talking about here?

Think in terms of what happened to Javi, what’s happening with the women in the present, if Elijah Wood’s character is hiding something, and possibly even the Antler Queen. Given that the show has already been renewed for a third season, you don’t have to worry as much about that. Still, there could be a lot of surprising twists and turns and you should prepare for that. Would you even want anything else? This has been, at least so far, one of the most interesting and creative series out of any on TV.

Is there anything you are most excited to see entering Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6, let alone after the fact?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

