Is Jenna Dewan leaving The Rookie? As we get prepared for the upcoming finale, how worried should you be that we are losing Bailey?

First and foremost, we should start off this article by noting this: If you are fearful over the character’s future, can anyone really blame you? Just think for a moment about what we saw in the promo. We already know that Aaron will be clinging to life over the course of this big episode, and at the end of the preview it seemed like something could also be happening to Nolan’s love interest turned fiancée.

Will Bailey be able to survive a potential attack? We’d say right now that the situation is pretty dicey. Even though the character is tenacious — you have to be as a firefighter — she’s also not altogether trained in this sort of combat. It’s going to require some quick decision-making on her part in order to ensure that she stays alive.

If there is a reason for hope right now, is it that Dewan’s character is experienced in nearly losing her life? You have to remember for a moment that Bailey has gone through a lot over the past couple of years already, and that includes almost drowning.

For the time being, we can say that there is no tangible evidence online that Dewan is leaving the show. However, we’ve also been worried about Bailey’s long-term future for a good while now. Why? It’s rather simple: This is mostly a show about police officers. We’ve wondered for a while what sort of stories the writers would be able to provide for this character beyond just being a love interest. We hope that there is still room for some good stuff ahead, and that a lot of that could bleed into a season 6. (Remember, the show has already been renewed.)

Entering The Rookie season 5 finale, how concerned are you over Bailey’s long-term future?

(Photo: ABC.)

