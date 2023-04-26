Yellowjackets: Non-binary star Liv Hewson won’t submit for Emmys

While we know that there are a number of Yellowjackets performers who are going to be in Emmy contention this year, Liv Hewson will not be. Why? It is a matter of their own choice.

In a statement to Variety, the performer (who plays young Van and identifies as non-binary) made it clear that the current category structure makes it impossible for them to submit in a place that feels wholly accurate:

“There’s not a place for me in the acting categories. It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me.”

Hewson is not the first non-binary performer to struggle with this distinction, as we have seen in the past Asia Kate Dillon (Billions) go through the difficult process of where to submit. It also impacts another star this year in Emma D’Arcy of House of the Dragon. There are some award-shows out there that have moved more towards gender-neutral categories, but is that something that the Emmys will also consider over time? For the time being, this is at least something to be considered.

For this particular Emmy cycle (the awards will be later this year), we don’t anticipate a dramatic change this early on in the process. However, the more that non-binary performers speak out about their lack of conclusion, the more likely it is that more of a change may be deemed necessary.

Yellowjackets will off this week; Hewson and the rest of the cast will be back on Showtime a week from Friday, and with an episode titled “Qui.”

Do you think that Yellowjackets and some other shows could inspire the Emmys to consider a change here?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

