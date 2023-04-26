A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12: Reasons to hope?

Tonight on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12 — so what can we say here in advance?

Well, we know that there are a lot of reasons to be nervous entering the hour, mostly because of the condition that Garry is currently in. His cancer is spreading, he is shaving his head, and we do feel that deep fear in the pit of our stomach that he may not be around for the series finale.

When you consider all of this, it’s not that hard to desperately be clinging to some element of hope with at least one of these stories — is this where Rome and Regina come into play?

As so many of you are aware at this point, one of the big questions entering tonight’s episode for her is what is going on when it comes to the election. We give this character a ton of props and support for really going for it and making a concentrated effort to challenge the norm and have her voice heard. After all, this is such a hard thing to do!

Unfortunately, we’re also aware at this point that she is facing a number of other roadblocks … but a sneak peek gives us some hope.

If you head over to the link here, Regina learns from Rome that there are some people out there actively canvassing for her without her even knowing about it. There is at least some sort of light at the end of the tunnel and for now, that means there is a certain measure of hope! We do think it’s possible that she pulls off an upset; if not that, she could at least get some of her ideas out there. Both of these, on some level, could prove to be positive.

