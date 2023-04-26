Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: Jay Hernandez on season 6 foe?

Is there a new threat coming in the direction of Thomas Magnum closer to the end of Magnum PI season 5, and could they stick around for season 6?

Given that there is a long time to go now between where we are now and the show coming back, this does leave a lot of room to have these conversations. We know that moving forward, Magnum can breathe a little bit easier in that the people responsible for Captain Greene’s murder are put away — though TC was nearly killed and faces a long recovery.

Of course, a big part of a show like this is that nobody can ever be that comfortable for too long a span of time. With that in mind, there may be some more threats coming Magnum’s way moving forward. Speaking on the subject further to Cinema Blend, here is at least some of what Jay Hernandez had to say on the subject:

Some of these serialized aspects of the show are what I enjoy the most, and there’s going to be – I’m trying to phrase it in the right way, so I don’t spoil too much. There will be a character that comes into Magnum’s life that is going to be causing him a lot of problems for a number of episodes, and even further into the show as a whole if we get picked up for the sixth season.

Just from reading this quote alone, it feels like there could be some stories at the end of season 5 that are not totally wrapped up. That alone should cause NBC is think a lot about bringing it back!

For the record…

We still wouldn’t be surprised if NBC announces a renewal over the summer to ensure that the show keeps the same production schedule, but we also know that there are a lot of different variables that do come into play with that. For now, we just gotta cross our fingers and hope that the network is super-satisfied with the series’ performance so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI season 5, including some other news all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see for Magnum as we move into the next part of Magnum PI season 5?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







