Magnum PI season 5: The big streaming conundrum

Now that the first half of Magnum PI season 5 has wrapped airing at NBC, this does give us an opportunity to dive a little deeper into a few specific topics.

So what are we looking to focus on here? Well, that’s rather simple: The show’s strange streaming situation, and how we hope it will keep charging forward despite not having all episodes easily available.

As so many of you know, the first four seasons of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks drama aired on CBS prior to its cancellation there. The fifth season is streaming on Peacock, but the prior seasons don’t have a streaming home.

What’s the reason for that? It’s complicated, and it goes something like this — CBS still has a lot of control over the first four seasons of the show, and so a deal would have to be worked out for Peacock to acquire them. What’s even more bizarre as that these seasons aren’t on Paramount+, which houses a lot of other CBS programming. Not even the writers have a clear answer as to why those seasons aren’t streaming there.

Do we hope that there is a resolution to all of this? Sure, with the best solution being NBCUniversal finding a way to license the earlier seasons for Peacock. Of course, it’s not our money and these things are super-complicated.

Can you watch the first four seasons online?

Sure, but you would need to purchase them individually or per season on a place like Amazon. Not everyone may want to do that since it can be a little more costly, but it is a good option out there for people who got on board for season 5 and haven’t seen the earlier episodes — or, people who love the show and know that they will want to watch time and time again.

We’ll absolutely let you know if all of this ever changes; for now, the ambiguity continues.

Related – Check out what the future could hold for Magnum and Higgins on Magnum PI

Do you wish all episodes of Magnum PI were available for streaming?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







