The Blacklist season 10: Is Megan Boone returning in series finale?

Is there a chance that we could see Megan Boone back for the series finale of The Blacklist? It is certainly a fun thing to think about. However, we don’t exactly expect a lot of confirmation on this now or in the next few weeks.

For the time being, here is some of what we can say on the subject. The actress recently returned to Instagram, and appears to be back home now after some time in Paris. Meanwhile, the show is currently in the process of filming its final episode; as a matter of fact, Hisham Tawfiq shared on social media that today is his final one on set!

We do think the case for bringing Boone back in the series finale is clear: While Elizabeth Keen is dead, she was the original driving force in regards to The Blacklist for eight seasons. Also, remember that she remains a part of it in a way now thanks to Agnes, who could be a big part of the remainder of this season. We could see Liz in theory during a flashback or dream sequence, just to make things come full-circle.

In the end, though, a lot of what’s going on here could just be tied to whether or not Megan is available and/or interested in doing another curtain call. We know that Liz was polarizing at times, but that was no fault of Megan’s. She did a great job with the material presented to her, but the final few seasons Keen developed a bit of frustrating tunnel vision in regards to Reddington’s identity. Our hope is that a curtain call would be an opportunity for us all to be reminded of what we really liked about Liz in the first place. She was born out of this painful situation and made something great out of herself, and she did her best to help a lot of people. Unfortunately, she was also subject to this inescapable destiny that approached her more and more over time.

Would you like to see a return of Megan Boone before The Blacklist series finale eventually airs?

(Photo: NBC.)

