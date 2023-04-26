Ted Lasso: Could season (or season 4) have a musical episode?

As we look towards the future of Ted Lasso at the moment, why not say a few things about musicals? A lot of people love them. Yet, at the same exact time they are incredibly polarizing. Often, the idea of doing one is better than the actual end result.

So is there any chance of the Apple TV+ comedy doing this down the road? Well, in an interview on Lorraine (watch here), star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis indicates that there is certainly enough talent on the show to make it happen! While Hannah Waddingham is an obvious vocal powerhouse that comes to her theater background, there are apparently quite a few other talented singers in the mix. We know that Jason can carry a tune quite well thanks to his Saturday Night Live days and Jeremy Swift (who plays Higgins) has recorded music away from the show. We’re also convinced that Brett Goldstein can do anything.

Of course, we highly doubt this is happening for the rest of this season. There are only five episodes left, and we know from Jason’s past comments that this season is designed to be the end of the story. While there could also be a chance at a season 4 down the road, it would need to be a totally new idea. We don’t think that Ted Lasso would return just for the sake of there being a musical, so there could be something else to this down the line.

For now…

We’re just going to enjoy however much of the story there is still coming down the road. If there is not a formal season 4, we do think there is very much a chance at a spin-off. Roy Kent is the character who makes the most sense, especially since a great spin-off for him would be him trying to discover a life outside of football.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

