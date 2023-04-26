Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: A secret power in the library?

As we get ourselves prepared for Big Brother Canada 11 to have its Double Eviction later this week, of course there are a lot of scenarios to play out!

Of course, the houseguests probably see things in a little more of a cut-and-dry way than we do. Ty won the Veto this week, and of course he’s used it on himself. With that, it is now between Anika and Kuzie (the replacement nominee) as to who will go out this week … and it does seem like Kuzie is in big trouble.

Is she still trying her best to fight? Definitely. She’s contemplated trying to make a deal with Renee, and she thinks that Ty on some level recognizes her value. With there being seven people in the house there are four who vote, so she would need two people on her side plus then Renee to break the tie in her favor. That is going to be hard when Shanaya and Claudia are going to be eager to get rid of who they perceive to be the bigger threat, and when Daniel / Anika having been throwing Kuzie under the bus for the past day or two.

In some ways, Daniel and Anika’s arguments are ridiculous — why wouldn’t Kuzie be trying to play her own game at this point? Of course, you can also argue that Daniel and Anika are just doing their own thing, as well. The best argument that Kuzie can make at this point is that Claudia and Shanaya are inseparable and she can be used to go after them … but she’d also need to convince Renee that she is #3 in that trio.

Is there a special power in the library?

There was an odd focus on a dog painting in today’s Digital Daily and there was a lot of suspicion in there after the houseguests were locked up in the HoH room. Personally, we wouldn’t read too much into it right now. If there is a broader conspiracy, it is probably tied to those Wendy’s reward points that have been in the house all season.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Big Brother Canada, including our latest interview with Hope

Is there anything you most want to see moving forward in Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road,

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







