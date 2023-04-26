Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Ted’s missing story

Next week on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8, could we see a loose end or two tied up? Or, at the very least expanded?

We should of course note that this show is often hard to criticize, mostly because it is fantastic. We’re talking here about an epic season full of heartfelt, moving moments. Yet, we do wish that we were starting to move towards Ted’s endgame in somewhat a more substantial manner.

Let’s put it this way — from the start of the series, it has been clear that eventually, he would eventually find his way back to America. We also tend to think that this is going to be the case now. However, where is the momentum? We want the show to specify a good reason as to why the time is right for Ted to head back to America, and not just be something spur of the moment. Otherwise, he could have left at any time.

Luckily, we do know moving into episode 8 that Ted’s son Henry is going to have more of a role and within that, we hope that there’s going to be a lot of story told around this subject. Or, to be specific, one that revolves a lot around Ted questioning further what he is doing with his life. It feels like he took this job to get distance from this past, and to also further establish who he is now. He’s at least done this in part, but how much more work is to be done? We don’t also want him to go back to America just because his ex-wife is dating someone knew and he feels some sort of competitive reason to come back. That just isn’t in line with what we have seen from this show over the years.

