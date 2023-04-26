Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: Did Nate ask Jade the hostess out?

Throughout this week’s Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7, we had a chance to see a rather lovely story with Nate and Jade at the center.

We’ve seen Jade the hostess on the show for a good while now and over time, it has been rather fun to see how this relationship has evolved. At times, it felt like she didn’t care for him at all and yet, that changed a little bit before we took off to Amsterdam.

Well, this time around everything changed after Nate finally decided to ask her out. He even planned a huge gesture and everything! However, at the end of the day it didn’t work and he just had to ask her, in simple terms, if she’d like to go out. She said yes, and that is a chance for him to have a future that is fully his own. He can just be himself.

Of course, we can’t sit here and say that we know for sure where things are going to go for these two moving forward, but we’re hopeful. If something works here long-term, there is a good chance that she could smooth out some of his rougher edges. He’s still got a lot of demons and insecurities, but maybe he would not feel the need to go at them anywhere near as much.

At the very least…

At the end of the episode, we saw the two at dinner together. Nate admitted that he was nervous, but nothing had gone terribly wrong! For the time being, that gives us a little bit of hope that this could work out … but there may still be bumps in the road along the way.

Are you rooting for Nate and Jade after what we saw over the course of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

