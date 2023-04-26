Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The finale, already?

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to see Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 6 — in other words, the all-important finale!

The first thing that we should say here is rather clear: How in the world are we at the finale yet? It’s a pretty crazy thing to think about here! This show has moved forward in such a fast manner, but the short order may have a thing to do with Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong having so much going on. Remember for a moment that she only left Saturday Night Live at the end of this past year.

Below, you can see the full Schmigadoon! season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Will there be a happy ending? Josh and Melissa are presented with a life-changing choice.”

We don’t necessarily think that this show is going to be ending in a particularly unhappy way, mostly because in some ways, we’ve seen so much positive energy here even when things feel a little bit over-the-top.

Is this going to be the end of the series?

Well, for the time being it’s a little bit early to tell! We should note that this is being billed as a season finale, as opposed to a series one. That gives us a little bit of hope!

In the end, we should also go ahead and note for for a moment that there are SO many more musical eras to explore. Also, what better way is there to further explore the various phases of these characters’ lives? It feels like this life-changing choice is going to be something that actually does shake things up in some sort of dramatic way.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger?

That remains to be seen but if there is one, we just hope that it’s a positive one and the show isn’t going to leave us with some horrible uncertainty.

What do you most want to see coming up on the Schmigadoon! season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







