Snowfall spin-off: When could we learn more news?

Given that we are one week removed now from the Snowfall series finale, isn’t this a good chance to talk more about that Wanda spin-off? We do think that there is going to be some discussion about this for a pretty long time now.

There are a few things that are well worth considering here, but let’s start with this: At the moment, there is no guarantee that this show will even happen. For now, this is absolutely still in the development stage. Based on everything that we heard last week, this spin-off wasn’t meant to be announced as early as it bas. With that in mind, we do think that it may be a good while still before a lot of other official news comes out.

For the time being, our aspiration is fairly simple: If we are lucky, we will have a chance to get a little bit more news on the future of the show when we get around to later this summer or at some point in the fall. While we’d love to have a spin-off on the air at some point in the spring of 2024, it doesn’t have to be rushed. The most important thing for right now is that the right story is told from start to finish.

Based on what we know right now, Wanda would be the clear through-line as the show evolves to a different time period in the 1990’s. A part of the aesthetic was alluded to at the end of the Snowfall series finale, and Leon pointed out in that final scene with Franklin that there was a certain ambiguity when it comes to his relationship with his wife. Our hope is obviously that he and some other characters could come back at some point!

Also, let’s cross our fingers and hope that this show at least comes somewhat close to what we saw through Snowfall proper — easily one of the better shows of the past decade.

