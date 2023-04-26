9-1-1: Lone Star season 4: Did Tommy and Trevor break up?

Did tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode turn out to be a devastating one for Tommy and Trevor? It’s understandable if you’re shattered.

After all, consider for a moment that these two had built up such incredible chemistry in a short period of time. Also, we’ve loved seeing DB Woodside and Gina Torres spend more time together after they previously were love interests for each other on Suits.

Well, here’s the bad news: About halfway through this week’s new episode, it looked like they were over after Trevor was forced to choose between his relationship and his work at the church. It was a pretty awful position for him to be in — that much is clear. However, it was going to be hard for him to walk back breaking up with her as opposed to defying those who were after him.

Honestly, we’d be really upset if we were Tommy — she’s gone through a lot to fight for this relationship already, including everything that happened with his daughter in the past. If she absolutely livid we honestly wouldn’t blame her. She probably thought that they would make their way through this!

Well, let’s talk about that ending

We did not expect to see Tommy turning up at the church at the end of the episode, as she decided to do the reading since she “felt the holy spirit” calling her to do that.

What exactly does this mean? Well, we tend to think that it shows that this relationship is far from done — especially since she publicly called out people at the church for gossiping all about her in the first place. What an ending, and of course we’re pretty darn curious to see where things are going to go moving forward. Then, he kissed her and said that he loved her! Okay, so this is not done at all.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

