Power Book IV: Force season 3: Is renewed? Latest hopes

Is there going to be a Power Book IV: Force season 3 at Starz down the road? Let’s just say there are reasons we’re asking now.

First and foremost, consider this — season 2 started filming in the spring of last year, and then continued on until the middle of next fall. For a number of reasons, stability for production timelines is important — after all, this is the sort of thing that keeps people employed and that is pretty darn important.

Yet, there is a good chance that filming won’t pick up anywhere near as early this year, even if Power Book IV: Force gets a renewal tomorrow. Why? Well, a lot of time is tied to a potential writers’ strike — or, to be specific, whether or not we get one. That could begin as early as May 1 and as a result of that, it would be hard for a writers’ room here to get scripts together. The only exception to that would be in the event that the writers, anticipating another season, have been quietly getting scripts together for the last several weeks.

If that is not the case, we may just be in a situation here where a good bit of patience is required to learn about season 3, just as a lot of patience has been required as we wait for a season 2 premiere date. When are we going to get some more news on that? In a perfect world, some of it would start to come out sooner rather than later … but Starz is clearly not hurrying things along. It already feels like both Heels and then the first half of Outlander season 7 are going to come out first, and we could be waiting until late summer or early fall to get Tommy Egan back.

No matter when we get any other announcements, let’s just hope more is coming — there is so much potential in Tommy’s journey. We don’t want season 2 to be it.

