Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? More season 3 hopes

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? We doubt it would shock you that we want to see more of the show, especially after the way that season 2 ended on many fronts.

So are we going to have a chance to revisit this world tonight? Well … sadly, no. Last week was the season 2 finale and with that, we are stuck waiting until the fall (at the earliest) to get the cast and crew back. Remember that there are some uncertain variables at the moment that could complicate things, especially when you think about the possibility of a writers’ strike as early as next month. We’ll still keep hoping for a September or early October premiere, mostly because we want to be optimistic.

Also, we’re hoping that the writers are going to be paid every little bit that they are worth.

So what could be coming story-wise in season 3? We would assume that Janine and Gregory will take center stage for a number of reasons, but we also realized in the season 2 finale that we can’t make any overall assumptions about their relationship. What we think from the outside looking in may not equal reality, and we just have to be prepared for that in advance. We’ve got all the faith in the world in Quinta Brunson, who has given network TV a sure-fire comedy hit. That’s a pretty rare thing in an industry that has prioritized cable and streaming more and more over the past several years.

When will we learn a premiere date?

At the very least, next month ABC should announce their tentative fall schedule, and we should get a chance to get a few more details at that particular point. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that premiere dates will be revealed in the summer — depending of course on the aforementioned strike.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see as we move into Abbott Elementary season 3?

