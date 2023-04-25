FBI season 5: Who is Maggie’s sister? More on Erin Bell

Tonight on a new episode of FBI season 5, you are going to have a chance to see Maggie’s sister Erin. Do you want to learn more about her now? Or, at the very least, do you want a refresher?

Well, let’s just say that there are a few different things to be excited about in regards to this story at the moment. Adrienne Rose Bengtsson is coming back to the crime drama for the first time this season. She has appeared twice before, with the most-recent appearance coming back in season 4.

What we know about the character is that she has a long history of addiction and recovery, which is why Maggie was applying so much pressure to Jubal earlier this season. It is because of her experiences with her sister that Missy Peregrym’s character better understood what was going on with Jubal, and that adds a little bit more in the way of context to what we saw with that that relationship.

As for what makes tonight’s “Sisterhood” all the more notable, let’s just say that Erin could be tied somehow to what is going on here. The official synopsis for the hour teases that “a drug dealer is shot in a federal park and the team sets out to look for his killer; Maggie’s sister returns to New York and complicates the case.” Is this dealer someone Erin has a history with to some degree? Or, does she have some information about him that proves to be problematic? Either way, you don’t have to put on a detective cap in order to realize some of the issues that could come back over the course of this story. Let’s just hope that the drama proves to be exciting and we get a few interesting twists and turns along the way.

Also, we do want to see Erin doing better over time — recovery is not an easy process, but there is also still a reason to hope.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

