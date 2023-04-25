Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in getting more of all three shows tonight on the air, it’s hard to blame you. Just think about where we are right now! We’re in the final week of what has been a nice, long run of new stories … and we hope that things are capped off rather nicely tonight.

Shouldn’t they be in theory? We tend to think so, and for quite a few reasons. Maggie’s sister being back on the flagship series is of course one thing we are excited for in particular, given that she could end up being tied more to the role than anyone would expect.

FBI season 5 episode 20, “Sisterhood” – A drug dealer is shot in a federal park and the team sets out to look for his killer; Maggie’s sister returns to New York and complicates the case, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, April 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 19, “Dead Sprint” – After an American tourist is killed while visiting Stockholm with his girlfriend, the Fly Team must work together to take down a Swedish group responsible for the hate crime, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 19, “Bad Seed” – When a news anchor is shot dead in the station’s parking lot, the Fugitive Task Force must dive into a story she was working on in order to track down her killer. Also, Remy debates revisiting the case around his brother’s murder, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Now, the bad news…

Next week, there is going to be a short hiatus on CBS — but then, you are going to see the whole franchise back with the home stretch! There are three more episodes left for each show, and they have all been renewed for more.

With this in mind, let’s just say that there could very well be some cliffhangers here…

What do you most want to see moving into FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

