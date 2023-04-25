Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 run time: ‘The Strings That Bind Us’

What is the run time going to be for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+? We are a mere matter of hours away from seeing it!

First and foremost, we should note that few episodes are going to top last week’s “Sunflowers,” which was more than an hour long and practically a mini-movie in its own right. You can argue that this show is becoming the comedy version of Stranger Things, where it has gotten progressively longer and more dense in terms of its stories year after year. At times there have been a few bits that have been over-stretched, but we would argue the events of last week’s episode more than merited the story’s length.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So what are we looking at now entering season 3 episode 7? “The Strings That Bind Us,” previously referred to as “Boxes,” is going to cap out at 57 minutes. This is actually still the second-longest episode of the series, and this does make us wonder if a lot of stories moving forward are going to be similar to this one. The truth is that there are SO many characters who will need to have stories addressed over the next six episodes.

What is important to remember here

While season 3 is not confirmed to be the final one, clearly Jason Sudeikis planned for this. He wanted to ensure going into the season that he told every story that he wanted to, which is why this season almost feels like two separate ones crammed into one. Remember that for the first season, we had a lot of episodes that were right around a half hour!

Luckily, we will find out what happens after the Amsterdam trip very soon, and we are especially hoping that Ted got clarity, both for his team and also his personal life.

Related – Are you going to be seeing more of Nate entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

What do you think we are going to see over the course of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







