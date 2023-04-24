Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: Is Nate appearing again?

After being missing in action for last week’s incredible installment, will Nate be back in Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7? If so, what will he bring to the table?

Well, there was an obvious reason why Nick Mohammed could not be featured in “Sunflowers,” as it was tied to the character not being in Amsterdam with the rest of Richmond. He remains the manager at West Ham, though there are some signs that a little bit of that armor is starting to chip away a little bit.

Now, as we move further into the season, Nate will have some key decisions to make. He realizes at this point that money and fame does not buy him happiness, as he was clearly more satisfied at the restaurant after Anastasia, his “date,” left. Rupert is manipulating him for his own desired ends, and we don’t think he fully realizes that.

We can’t speak to how many touchstones Nate is going to hit before the season ends, but we can at least note this: The character will be a part of tomorrow’s new episode. We can’t speak to his interactions with other characters, but he will be here. The journey will continue.

Will we get full redemption this week?

Most likely no, and we may never get it! Nate has some serious demons, many of which stem from the relationship with his father. Yet, we do think he can understand them more and strive to be a better person. That is what we hope for and in the end, this certainly feels like a far more realistic goal than anything else we can utter at this particular moment in time. We don’t want to get our hopes up too high!

