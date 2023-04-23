Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: Where is Sam’s story going?

As we get ourselves prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7 on Apple TV+ on Tuesday, what can you hope for with Sam Obisanya?

One of the things that we’ve heard about entering this installment is that the character’s story will start to become more important. After all, we are going to revisit his restaurant Ola’s, which we previously saw a few episodes back. His storyline this season has been a little more under-the-radar this year than in season 2, which is when he had the big romance with Rebecca.

So are things going to change moving into the second half of the season? We do tend to think so, mostly due to the fact Sam has become such a huge part of the story. We know that we could be learning more about the people in that restaurant, let alone what they mean to Sam. This place is a huge expression of his culture and inner self, and we know it means the world to him.

As for if he and Rebecca have a future, we know that she’s been reminded thanks to the man on the boat as to the sort of way she should be treated. We know that Sam would treat her extraordinarily well, but this is your reminder that such a pairing would be messy and precarious given their jobs and their status as boss and employee. It could still work, but they have other priorities.

Given that we are halfway through the season…

We do think there is room for a lot more story for Sam, and eventually also closure. Remember that this is a guy who started off as somewhat shy and struggling to find his place. The most important thing now is that he discovers it, both on the pitch and off.

What do you think could be coming for Sam as we move into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

