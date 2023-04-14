Ted Lasso season 4: Brett Goldstein on possible renewal

We don’t think it is breaking news at this point to say that Ted Lasso season 3 could be the final one over at Apple TV+. After all, this news has been out there for a long time! There is still a chance that we could see more of the story, but the reality is this: It all comes down to co-creator and showrunner Jason Sudeikis. This is the person steering the ship and for now, he’s been focused on delivering the right ending for season 3.

Personally, we think that Sudeikis will take his time after season 3 to figure out a lot of what he wants to do. After spending so long writing, acting in, and editing this show, we do think that he deserves a little bit of break. Eventually, though, he will have to make a choice … and that is where he may need to start leaning on some of his friends and colleagues.

So what does Brett Goldstein want at the moment? Well, we already have heard that the man behind the brilliant Roy Kent would like to keep making more; he has said that in multiple interviews! In a new feature over at Variety, the actor (who also writes on the series) indicated that he does have ideas for another season, but also wants to leave it up to Jason to figure it out:

“I really do get that it’s a hard decision. Because it’s this wonderful thing, and these three seasons feel really perfect. Do you gamble? Do you leave the table? Or do you keep going because you have more?”

You can certainly argue that the third season definitely feels like the end, with the longer run times and the not-so-subtle hints that Ted may return to America to be with his son. Yet, there is still a possibility that the show veers in some unexpected directions down the road…

