Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6: An interesting mystery

There are a few different things to consider in advance of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6. Absolutely there’s a lot to think about with the story, but we want to think a little bit outside of that for the sake of this article!

To be specific, why not have a chat about run time for a moment? How long of a story are we going to get?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Well, here’s what we can say: For the time being, the folks over at Apple TV+ are not saying all that much when it comes to the run time. In the past, that has been clear a good week in advance just how substantial of a story we are going to get for these characters. That’s not exactly the case as of right now.

Nonetheless, we are currently expecting something in the 40-50 minute range, mostly because this is what we have seen for the entirety of the season so far and it’s hard to imagine anything different from this now. Of course, given that we’re getting a story set in a different place in Amsterdam, perhaps you could make an argument that the show goes a bit longer and we see something that is a little more of a mini-movie in its own right.

In general, we know that some episodes have felt a tad overstuffed; yet, the past two in particular really justified their length thanks to all of the content that we had a chance to get from start to finish. There is a lot happening, characters are evolving, and in the end, there are so many stories that need to be tied up for what could prove to be the final season.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Ted Lasso, including details on the future

What are you most interested in seeing moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 6?

Have you enjoyed some of the longer stories so far this season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







