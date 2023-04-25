Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Can Wendy’s points save Kuzie?

What happened at the final 7 Veto Ceremony in the Big Brother Canada 11 house today? As you would imagine, there is a ton to get into here!

Of course, is everyone out there going to like it? Probably not. We know that Kuzie has been one of the most popular players for a while now, but it looks like this week could be when she actually exits the house.

For the time being, here’s a quick refresher of things. Head of Household Renee initially nominated Anika and Ty, with the latter being her initial target. However, Ty won the Power of Veto, which really shouldn’t be that much of a surprise all things considered. He’s been dominant in a lot of challenges as of late. This meant that Renee was in a position where she had to nominate Kuzie, one of her own allies like Shanaya / Claudia, or Daniel.

In the end, we can’t be shocked at what happened here. We saw Kuzie nominated and with that, she will almost certainly be evicted if things stay the way that they are. Anika isn’t viewed as a threat on the same level, and the only argument we can see Kuzie making is that she has a better chance to compete vs. Ty.

The great Wendy’s mystery

This is hilarious. The biggest chance Kuzie has to stay in the game right now is some corporate-sponsored arbitrary points from Wendy’s. She’s been gifted some from past houseguests, but we honestly still don’t know what they mean. There’s always a chance that this could be a power that saves her leading into the double eviction, but that’s certainly not guaranteed!

For now, let’s just say that there are a lot of people tweeting at Wendy’s … the Canadian version, anyway.

What do you think is going to happen the rest of the week in Big Brother Canada 11?

