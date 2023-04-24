1923 season 2: Is Paramount+ patient for premiere?

For those of you out there excited already to see 1923 season 2 premiere on Paramount+, absolutely know you are far from alone! This show is incredibly popular, and that is something that we don’t foresee changing over the next few months.

Of course, we recognize that we’re saying this without even knowing when the show will premiere. For the record, the production of the second season has not even begun yet, and there is no clear word out there as to when that will be. In spite of all of this, we do think that Paramount+ will remain patient. After all, they have every reason in the world to be, even still.

So what is their biggest priority for the time being? We honestly don’t think it is an altogether complicated thing to figure out: They want to make sure that season 2 draws the biggest ratings possible. Meanwhile, they also want to ensure that this happens while also retaining quality. They will allow time for season 2 to film and be done perfectly for that very reason.

Do we still anticipate that Harrison Ford and the rest of the cast will be done either in late 2023 or early 2024? Absolutely we do, but there is no guarantee that this is going to be the case and if it’s not, that’s okay. Paramount+ likely realizes that a lot of other streaming shows go a full two years between seasons! We don’t think that will be the case, but it is worth pointing out.

The biggest reason for patience here is the streamer realizing that there are some high stakes here, thanks mostly to the other programs that they have. One Taylor Sheridan show supports the rest, even if they are not in the Yellowstone franchise. Also, there are some other 1923 sequels that could be made.

Hopefully, we will get some more news on what the future holds very soon but even if we do not, know this: It is not a cause for serious concern. Rest easy that the show’s future will live up to the hype! Filming could begin as early as this summer.

