Survivor 44 episode 9 sneak peek: Kane wants Danny out!

As we prepare to see Survivor 44 episode 9 on CBS this Wednesday, one thing feels 100% clear: This game is about to go into overdrive.

After all, Brandon being voted out does seem to have lit a fire under some of these other players, who now realize that they have a lot to do if they want to eventually get things going back in their favor. That includes Kane, who is the focus of a new sneak peek for the episode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

If you head over here, you can see Kane coming to the realization that after Danny played an idol, the best thing that he can do is to start looking for another one. He recognizes that Danny is a huge threat who will keep making big moves in front of the jury, and he needs to be gone soon. Danny is easily the biggest threat entering this episode.

Is it going to be up to Tika?

That’s the tricky thing for Kane and all the former Ratu members right now. They cannot control any vote on their own, which means that Yam Yam, Carson, and Carolyn are in the driver’s seat for the time being. Could that change? Absolutely, and we do wonder when the other players will recognize the three as threats. Carolyn also still has an idol that she has yet to play, which could be a game-changer later on in the game.

For now, though, we really want to see Kane have his moment as a player. This is someone we’ve been watching out for the past few weeks, since he’s clearly competitive — also, we just love Dungeons and Dragons in general. It would be fun to have a player like him make it far. We’ve had nerdier players make it far before, but he is of a slightly different archetye.

Related – Do you want to get some more news on Survivor, including the overall state of Carolyn’s game?

What are you most excited to see unfold over the course of Survivor 44 episode 9?

Who do you think will be voted out? Share now in the comments, and also come back for all sorts of other great updates coming up.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







