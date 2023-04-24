The Blacklist season 10: Series finale filming underway

For those who love The Blacklist as much as we do, there is a lot to be emotional about today. After all, we are arriving at the end of an era.

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve known that the NBC show was starting to wind down. Well, today we know that they are filming the series finale. Once everything is officially wrapped we will let you know, but this obviously is going to be a celebratory time for many involved.

Think about it this way: James Spader, many cast members, and countless crew members have worked on this series for a solid decade at this point. It is more than just a show to many of them; it is their life! They have worked tirelessly to bring you the story of Raymond Reddington.

As for what’s actually ahead…

Let’s just say that there are a few different things to ponder over there. We know that after this past episode Wujing is gone and with that in mind, the show could be veering off in a totally unique direction. That means that we are entering a great unknown.

Are we about to learn Reddington’s identity? That may be too much to ask in the near future, but we do think that the remaining episodes could be bringing you a lot of mysteries, resolutions, and callbacks to the past. We really think that the writers are going to make this a dramatic but fantastic stretch run … just know that there’s a chance of a huge hiatus at some point down the road. NBC has not really said what is going to happen once we get to the other side of episode 12. They could air some over the summer, but the more likely scenario is that they save some for the fall or even the winter.

