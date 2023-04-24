Succession season 4 episode 5: Did Roman, Kendall kill the deal?

Today, we had a chance to see Succession season 4 episode 5, a trip to Norway, and all of the chaos that came along with it.

Oh, and we also saw that at the end of the day, Roman and Kendall Roy weren’t altogether sure that they wanted Matsson’s deal for Waystar Royco. Why? Well, a part of the issue here is that he wanted ATN, and they wanted to retain it. Also, Kendall wants to be in charge. He hasn’t ever had that real seat at the table and now, he gets a chance to do that. Or, he does if he can retain the company.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

Kendall tried to use logic in order to tank the company; however, Roman just went in a completely different direction. He went completely haywire all over Lukas with an emotional appeal, accusing him of being heartless and terrible for dragging them to Norway days after their father just died.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession, including other updates on what lies ahead

What did you think overall about the events of Succession season 4 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







