Is The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight, April 24?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be seeing the show back on the air alongside Bob Hearts Abishola?

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got some bad news now. While both of these shows were on the air last week, the same can’t be said for this time around. There are no installments in a matter of hours and instead, you’ll be waiting until Monday, May 1 to see what’s next.

While there isn’t much information about what’s ahead on The Neighborhood at the moment, we can dive further into the next Bob Hearts Abishola. Not only is there some more news below on next week’s episode, we also has some more info on the one coming after the fact on May 8.

Season 4 episode 19, “Keep that Under Your Gele” – When Bob asks for space from his ever-present mother, Dottie doesn’t take it well. Also, Kofo attempts to enjoy the luxuries of living alone but his new landlord, Tunde, overstays his welcome, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 1 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 4 episode 20, “The Genius Who Fell Out of My Womb” – Bob is thrilled to share a day at his alma mater with Abishola and Dele, but his university doesn’t meet Abishola’s Ivy League standards, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, May 8 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The finales for both of these shows are currently going to be airing on May 22, and we imagine that big stuff is coming on each fronts! They will both be back for another season, so that’s not something that you have to worry about for the time being.

Instead, just wonder if there is going to be some big cliffhangers coming up down the road!

