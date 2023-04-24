Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: Final 7 nominations, Veto winner

This morning’s Big Brother Canada 11 update contained quite a bit of info from top to bottom — let’s just make that clear.

So where should we start off here? Well, here’s a quick refresher that Renee won Head of Household at final 7, and in the update on Saturday, it was fairly clear that her primary target was going to be Ty. The question was who she wanted to nominate alongside him between Anika or Daniel. Kuzie, either way, was a replacement candidate in the event that Ty won the Veto.

So what happened? Ty and Anika were the initial nominees, not that this matters all that much given that Ty won the Veto! This means his impressive streak of comp wins continues, and this is where we also have to seriously question some of the players’ recent moves in the game. It all begins back when Daniel decided to save him with the Veto during Whodunnit Week, which may go down as an enormous mistake that shifted things in the season dramatically. Now, Ty will get two opportunities to get safety during the Double Eviction — he could still be evicted, but that’s a huge risk.

Also, why are these people nominating Ty straight up? There was a chance he wouldn’t be drawn to complete.

So what happens from here?

Well, there’s at least a chance that Renee opts to nominate someone other than Kuzie, but it would probably have to be Daniel. At the end of the day, though, we expect for it to be Kuzie because she is the biggest threat and then a big-time debate can be had. Kuzie is a great player, and she could still find a way to stick around versus Anika.

In the end, though, what a bad few weeks for The Crown, a solid alliance that just failed to win the comps when they needed to.

Related – Check out some other insight now on Big Brother Canada, including our interview with Hope

What do you want to see moving forward this week in Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







