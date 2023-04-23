Chicago PD season 11: Is one big change in store?

We know that there is a lot to think about already on Chicago PD season 11, thanks in part to the recent renewal. This is a show that has an important core cast of characters, and absolutely we’re curious to see what’s going to happen with all of them.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there a chance that you could see a little less of them here and there? It is a concern, thanks mostly to the way in which these renewals were structured.

According to a report from Deadline recently, most of the Dick Wolf shows could see their core cast make appearances in a reduced number of episodes as a cost-cutting measure. We have seen shows within the One Chicago universe do this already here and there, but it could be prominent moving forward.

Of course, it is hard to know when advance when certain characters will be MIA, or if they will miss two or three episodes at once as opposed to having them be spaced out.

Is this a divisive issue?

Absolutely, but we would say that this is better than a cast member getting cut out entirely because of cost. It is always possible that a couple of characters could still end up appearing in every episode, but we approaching this whole situation from more of a cautious point of view. From our vantage point, it is better to come into this story anticipating these cuts; that way, it will be a pleasant surprise if it doesn’t happen.

Our hope is that Chicago PD season 11 will be premiering on NBC in September or October, but even that is currently unclear. Just remember for a moment that there is a chance of a writers’ strike beginning on May 1 that could last for a substantial period of time.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news now on the next Chicago PD episode

Do you think this change could have a potentially large impact on Chicago PD season 11?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







