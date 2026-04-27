Marshals season 1 episode 10 promo: Family secrets…

As you prepare to see Marshals season 1 episode 10 on CBS this coming weekend, is Kayce Dutton facing some big trouble?

Well, let’s just start things off here by saying that when you are a Dutton, there is definitely a good bit of baggage that you have to deal with. We tend to think that Luke Grimes’ character is well-aware of this. Think in terms of the murders, the deaths, the train station, and a whole lot more. Heck, a big part of the show is defined by a tremendous loss in his life.

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So what roadblock is ahead on the next Marshals episode? Well if you head over to the link here right now, you can see the first promo that signals that a prison break could very-much spell trouble for Kayce. That causes him to be relentless in his pursuit of the escapees and from there, due what has to be done in order to ensure that all secrets stay under wraps.

What does feel the most interesting at this point is quite simple: Kayce has tried to be more moral than a good many other members of the Dutton family have over the years. When you consider that, as well as consider his current job, it is fair to wonder how far he will go to ensure that he achieves his desired result.

Given that there are only four episodes left, it is fair to wonder how many loose ends are going to be tied up — is it possible that the writers really are going to keep everyone hanging with this story for more than a single episode? At this point, we really cannot rule something like that out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Marshals now, including other intel for what is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Marshals season 1 episode 10 when it airs?

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