Barry season 4 episode 4 preview: ‘It Takes a Psycho’

Next week on HBO you’re going to have a chance to check out Barry season 4 episode 4 — so what is it that you can actually expect?

Well, for starters, you probably know at this point that the premium-cable network is not giving too much away here in advance! The title for this installment is “It Takes a Psycho” and beyond that, everything remains a little bit hush-hush. This may not be how things are forever, but it certainly is where they are at present.

What we can say — and what has been true from the very beginning — is that this is a show that is unafraid to dive into the main character’s psychosis, someone who has been afraid from the start as being identified as any one thing. Yet, he was never able to escape one part of his life — and yea, the show remains twisted and wholly demented. We don’t really care for the discussion as to whether or not it’s really a comedy, as it can be funny sometimes. What matters is that it is fully immersive.

We don’t find ourselves at a spot where we are rooting for any one individual character; instead, we are just rooting for the perfect payoff. Given that this is the final season and it could have gone on for many more years, we tend to think that Bill Hader knows what he is doing.

