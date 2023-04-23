9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 renewal: Are we getting close?

Are we getting close to a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 renewal over at Fox? We know that a lot of people want it! Heck, we also think that Fox wants it.

When you consider all of this, we’d more than understand if some people out there are sitting back and wondering what in the world the network is waiting on. Of course, saying this would imply that they are waiting, and we’re not altogether sure that this is what is going on here.

Instead, let’s just say that the renewal situation for 9-1-1: Lone Star is complicated, just like it is for the flagship show at the same time. The network will most likely issue a renewal before we get around to mid-May, so we are close to seeing it happen. There is no reason to be afraid or worry about the future here — it’s coming back. The ratings are good, especially when you compare it to a lot of other shows on the lineup. The #1 problem here remains that Fox does not exclusively own Lone Star, and that creates a number of problems within itself. There is more work that needs to be done to make sure that it can come back, and those talks with the studio are happening now.

The biggest stumbling block has to be money. Remember that we’re in a delicate economy right now where costs are going up and live ratings are going down. A lot of the shows that are coming back are facing some sort of budget cuts, and that is something that could end up being the case here, as well. Of course, if the producers are clever, it could be done in a way that you don’t even notice!

We like to at least think that a season 5 episode count would be the same as season 4, so we’d say to also keep your eyes peeled for that.

