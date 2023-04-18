9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13 spoilers: Helping Kendra

Are you ready to check out 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13 to arrive on Fox next week? For both Owen and Tommy, this one will be important.

We have a few different things to analyze within this, but let’s start off by sharing the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13 synopsis below:

Owen enlists Paul’s help in proving Kendra’s innocence; Tommy deals with church gossipers over her relationship with Pastor Trevor in the all-new “Tongues Out” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, April 25 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-413) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Now, we should note that the title here is probably a reference to what is going on here with Tommy, who is dealing with the unfortunate consequence that can come with a church community here and there. After all, there can be certain parts of a given congregation that want to focus on this sort of thing!

As for the Kendra story…

We’re not surprised at all that Owen wants to help her, even with some of her secrets and a lot of the drama that we’ve seen already here. A lot of that speaks mostly to who he is as a character!

As for whether or not we’re going to see the Kendra character around forever, let’s just say that we’ve got a few doubts about that at the moment. After all, there aren’t a lot of Owen love interests who tend to stay around for that long a period of time. Why would we think all of a sudden that this one is different? Here is your answer: We really shouldn’t.

The most important thing to note right now is that as we do get closer and closer to the finale, we’re going to see a lot more twists! Sure, there will also probably be a few happier moments here and there also. Carlos and TK do still have that wedding!

Related – What is there to hope for when it comes to a season 5 renewal for the show right now?

Is there anything you are especially excited to see moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 13?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







