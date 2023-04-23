Ride season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The ranch’s mini-rodeo

Next week on Hallmark Channel you are going to have a chance to see Ride season 1 episode 6 play out — so what can we say about it now?

Well, in true show fashion, there is absolutely a number of big things to talk through here! Let’s start by noting that “Your Cheatin’ Heart” is going to be an episode with a few different big, emotional moments for some of the characters. At the same time, though, you’re going to have reasons to smile. Doesn’t a mini rodeo sound like a fun time? It’s happening at the ranch in this hour, and we’re sure that you are going to have some reasons to smile throughout. Unfortunately, at the same time we’re certainly worried about how dangerous or chaotic things could ultimately get when Cash decides to get back on a bull.

To get a few more details, check out the full Ride season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

The ranch throws its very own mini rodeo. Val barrel races, Missy trick rides, and even Cash gets back on a bull, with potentially dangerous consequences.

How are the ratings so far?

We have been curious about that, mostly because this show seemingly is out to try and capture the massive audience of Yellowstone and with it off the air right now, you can argue that there is a big-time hole in the market.

Well, the live numbers for Ride only tell one part of the picture, but we would still say that the results are so far mixed. The show is averaging more than a million live viewers a week, which isn’t terrible for cable; however, it is down from the 1.5 million weekly viewers that The Way Home had for Hallmark earlier this year. We’ll have to wait and see what they decide when it comes to a season 2, as they may not need to rush a decision along here.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

