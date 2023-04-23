A Million Little Things series finale: A time jump ahead?

As we think about the series finale of A Million Little Things airing a week from Wednesday, why not look far ahead? Is there a chance that there is a sizable time jump coming at some point around the bend?

For the time being, we should note that there is not any definitive proof that this is going to be happening. Yet, just think about this show for a moment! We know that this has long been a story about friendship over time, and we have seen some other shows utilize jumps to give a fuller sense of closure to the story.

When it comes to A Million Little Things, we could actually see reasons both to do it and reasons not to. It all really depends on what you think holds the most value, and what you want for the story.

The reason for a time jump – Of course, it could be really meaningful for a lot of people to know that their favorite characters are okay many months or years after the events of this season, and that their friendship lingers on. We don’t want to take away or diminish the value of that in any shape or form, since it is tremendous and inescapable.

The reason not to do it – You can also argue that the story is more about what’s happening with these characters right now, and the future is the future. Whatever will be, will be, to paraphrase from another song. Plus, we also have a fear that certain people may not be alive in the future and we’re scared enough for the present. After all, consider what is going on with Gary.

No matter what, we know that the series finale is not meant to cause anyone to sob uncontrollably or feel depressed — that’s at least based on what we’ve heard from the show’s producer DJ Nash.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

