Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/23?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We don’t think that anyone would blame you for wanting a good bit more of this show — why wouldn’t you? There is so much more stuff at present to be excited for!

We’re coming off of another notable installment of the late-night series last week, and we are here to tell you now that more is coming right around the bend! Unfortunately, you will have to be patient … the episode tonight starts at 11:07 p.m. Eastern. How will we all survive? (Of course, we’re being sarcastic.)

Rather than trying to make some sort of bold prediction as to what we’re going to be getting on this Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode, let’s just get into what we actually want to see for a moment. After all, there is some enormous potential for utter ridiculousness tonight tied mostly to one simple thing: Getting to see something more from Oliver as he discusses Twitter’s new blue checkmark system. The entire procedure is so insane right now and it’s turned the social-media site into a digital battleground; yet, none of it matters. It is the most pointless discussion and yet, it is one so many of us are heaving.

Of course, this feels like a fun little bit to start the show before John transitions into the more important stuff. We’re sure that another poignant main segment is on the way where we’ll learn about a few other things that actually are pertinent to society. There have been some really great ones this season!

However, the writing staff has already set the bar high with their half-hour, online-only segment where they took us through the entire history of Chuck E. Cheese. It may be the most random thing ever and honestly, we would never know about it were it not for this show.

What are you most hoping to see moving into the latest Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some more news you will not want to miss.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







