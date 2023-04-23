Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 7, you are going to see something huge. After all, consider where we are right now! There are only two episodes left, and that means there is a lot of story still to tell.

First and foremost, remember where things stand at the moment. John Weir has now figured out the fullest extent of Crowley’s plan, but what can he actually do about it at this point?

Well, Senator Evers has already been assassinated, and we already know the reason why: She has been made into a martyr for his cause, which will ensure that her bill gets passed. Basically, that will give Crowley access to so much data that he can bend more of the world to his will. Rabbit Hole as a series is another reminder of some of the dangerous ways that people can have control. This is a sort of warfare that never would have happened decades ago; yet, it is incredibly dangerous. This show is about a technological battle, and John is starting to figure out more how connected everything is — take, for example, what happened with Miles!

We do think it took a little bit of time for Rabbit Hole to separate itself from a lot of the other political thrillers that are out there at present, mostly because there are so many. Yet, there are things being done here that no other show can really pull off — think in terms of the intensity, the drama, and also of course Kiefer Sutherland’s star power anchoring it all.

Is there room for a season 2?

We do tend to think so, but a lot of that is going to be heavily based on how the remainder of this season goes. Unfortunately, we can only guess about ratings, since Paramount+ does not release that information to the public.

What do you most want to see entering Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 7?

Where do you think that things are going to go? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







