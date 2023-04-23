Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? A look at ‘No Way Out’

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Give some of the recent hiatuses, we understand if there is any confusion out there.

With that being said, let’s not wait around to give you a little bit more information here: There is more of the Queen Latifah series on the way! You are going to have a chance to see the next episode “No Way Out” starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and there is a lot of great stuff that you are going to see throughout here. What are we talking about specifically here? Think along the lines of a couple of personal stories tied to one Robyn McCall. One will involve Aunt Vi and someone who is a big part of her life. Meanwhile, another is about Dee as she continues to receive training to become more aware of the world around her.

To get more news on this episode, check out the latest The Equalizer synopsis below:

“No Way Out” – Aunt Vi enlists the help of McCall and the team when she realizes her masseuse is a victim of domestic abuse. Also, McCall trains Dee on situational awareness and Dante goes against orders by chasing after the man who shot his friend Manny, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What all is left this season?

Well, tonight marks the 15th episode of the season, and there are 18 that are a part of the story overall. That means that on the other side of tonight, there are three more to come and we anticipate a lot of big-time twists that will probably come along with that. Go ahead and get ready to have your jaw on the floor at some point!

Unfortunately, there is a short hiatus after tonight’s installment; from there, the show will be back in May.

