Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network and if not, just how far are we away?

We don’t think we are blowing the roof off by saying that the demand for more of the Kevin Costner series is through the roof. Unfortunately, that does not mean that we are going to get more of the show either now or in the immediate future. This brings us to where we are at present: There is no episode on the network tonight. There is also not one set over the course of the next few weeks, either.

Let’s get to the big, burning question at the moment: How many months are we away from seeing the show back? Alas, it seems as though we are at least half a year away from whatever is next. There is no set date for the rest of season 5 production, as rumors of Costner’s schedule and various conflicts are still floating around out there.

So with that in mind, we tend to think that the best-case scenario for the return of this show is similar to what we had for the first part of season 5. We could be lucky to get some more installments when we get deep into the fall, and it could even be early 2024 if things don’t get settled soon.

Are we ever going to get the real reason for all of the delays?

We’re not sure that we will. Instead, the only thing we may get here is more frustration from fans alongside some vague quotes from all the people involved. We don’t think a lot of actors can just go to the press and vent their frustrations — remember that they still have to work with everyone on the show! There is really only so much that they can say.

Let’s just hope that the drama ahead is work the very-long wait that we are still in the midst of at present.

How many more months do you think we are from seeing Yellowstone season 5 back on the Paramount Network?

