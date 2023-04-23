Yellowstone season 6: Is it renewed? Everything we know

What all is there to say at the moment when it comes to Yellowstone season 6 on Paramount Network — or, can we say anything at all? Just like you would imagine, there is a lot to talk about here.

First and foremost, let’s start off with this: Nothing has technically been said about season 6 at the time of this writing. As a matter of fact, there is a chance that it will not even happen! We’ve heard countless rumors this week that this is going to be the final season — which would mean that there are only six more episodes still to come.

Of course, in saying this we are also openly admitting something else — all of this is rather complicated. Or, to be specific, very complicated. You will almost certainly see some of these characters again regardless of whether or not season 6 will be the end, and that is tied a great deal to what is going on when it comes to a potential 6666 spin-off show or something else within that vein.

We would love to sit here and say that there are some things that you could do in order to ensure that another season happens but in reality, a lot of that is out of your control. Instead, so much of the future is based off of what will happen when it comes to Kevin Costner, the producers, and the network. If he does want to move on or have a schedule that won’t work for the show (remember, a lot of this stuff is speculation at the moment), not much can be done.

The biggest thing we would say is that if you love the world, keep watching and supporting and there will be plenty more. Remember that season 5 of Yellowstone could return to production this summer, and that is leading up to a fall premiere. Nothing has been confirmed, at least for the time being.

Do you think we are going to get a Yellowstone season 6 — or, are we strictly in spin-off territory now?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

